Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $855.74. 1,352,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,115. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

