Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 2.9%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 109,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

