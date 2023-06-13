lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

Shares of LSMNF stock remained flat at C$27.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.59. lastminute.com has a 12 month low of C$23.42 and a 12 month high of C$27.88.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

About lastminute.com

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.