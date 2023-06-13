lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Stock Performance
Shares of LSMNF stock remained flat at C$27.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.59. lastminute.com has a 12 month low of C$23.42 and a 12 month high of C$27.88.
