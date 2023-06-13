Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Up 21.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.15 on Friday. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Leju Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.