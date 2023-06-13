LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Warren Gouk Sells 2,858 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $24,321.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,019,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,222,609.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 582,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,771. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.