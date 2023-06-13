Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,635,500 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 3,426,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:LKREF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKREF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CLSA cut shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in real estate investments, and property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

