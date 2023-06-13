LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
