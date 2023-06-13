Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $514.85

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 514.85 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 514.80 ($6.44), with a volume of 18357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.31).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £308.88 million and a P/E ratio of 384.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

