Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.25. 182,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,024,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 168,119 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,991,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
