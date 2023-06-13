Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.25. 182,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,024,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 168,119 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,991,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

