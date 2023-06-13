Macy’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.