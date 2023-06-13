Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:OPA remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Tuesday. 4,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82.
Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
