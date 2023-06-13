Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPA remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Tuesday. 4,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Opus Acquisition

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $656,179,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

