Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 5,865 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF makes up about 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

