Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 175,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

