Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $77,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $361.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,040,879. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $364.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

