Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,054.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,894,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OIH stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.14. 145,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.04. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.