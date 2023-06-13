Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Invests $15.98 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 243,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

