Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Up 0.7%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 76,708 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.