Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

