Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.
About Major Drilling Group International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.