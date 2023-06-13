Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

