Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mastercard by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,553,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,940,000 after acquiring an additional 634,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

