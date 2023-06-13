Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 5,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

