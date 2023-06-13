Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 5,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
