Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,895 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,386,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,189,116,000 after buying an additional 134,435 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $206,162,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. 4,904,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

