Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.93 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 269,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 751,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 220,928 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 129,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $761,725. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,044,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

