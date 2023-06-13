Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,080 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVDA traded up $7.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,871,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.