Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,754. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.