Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %
Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,754. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.