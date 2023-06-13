Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,908.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,276 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

