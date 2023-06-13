Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MHGU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

