Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MHGU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
