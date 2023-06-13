Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Metal has a market cap of $74.85 million and approximately $89.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

