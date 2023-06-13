MetisDAO Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $18.94 or 0.00073369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $84.61 million and $2.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.86530666 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,803,213.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

