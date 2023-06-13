Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

