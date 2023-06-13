MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.76 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $32.76 million and $166,073.10 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

