Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in May

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Mineral Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $69.49.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.