Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 54.6% in May

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 81,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,029. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

