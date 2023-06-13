Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 80,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,608% from the average session volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £356,400.00, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

