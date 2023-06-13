Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 49900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.