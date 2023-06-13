Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MBPFF remained flat at $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBPFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 213 ($2.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.