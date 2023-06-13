MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
