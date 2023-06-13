Mizuho Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $85.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.79.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.