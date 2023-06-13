Monero Price Hits $138.95 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Monero has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $86.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.95 or 0.00536428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,896.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00299283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00409933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,291,626 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

