Monero Price Hits $138.95 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Monero has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $86.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.95 or 0.00536428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,896.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00299283 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013467 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00409933 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,291,626 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
