Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 638.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,125. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

