Mork Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CNA Financial by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

