Mork Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.