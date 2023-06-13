Mork Capital Management LLC Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after buying an additional 284,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.0 %

MDC opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,501. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.