Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.