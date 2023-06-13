Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $836,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

