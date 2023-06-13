Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $849,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

