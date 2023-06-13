MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. 27,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 142,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. UBS Group AG increased its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

