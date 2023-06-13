Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

MTC opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.08. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £51,172.38 ($64,029.50). 46.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

