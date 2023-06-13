Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.88

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 65774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

