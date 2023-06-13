My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $816,652.74 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $816,652.74 and $1.26 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

